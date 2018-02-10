Catastrophe star Rob Delaney's son dies, the actor reveals

The son of Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has died, the actor revealed on Friday.

The 41-year-old said his family were devastated following the toddler's death from cancer in January in a lengthy statement on Facebook.

Henry had surgery and treatment to remove a brain tumour shortly after turning one in 2016 before the cancer returned last autumn.

He had been left with significant physical disabilities by the tumour, Delaney said, but had "quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum".

"His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound," he added.

"I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers.

"They are why I will endeavour to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I'm greedy for more experiences with them."

Delaney called Henry a "joy" and praised the NHS nurses and doctors, home carers and charity workers who helped during his illness.

"He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals," he added.