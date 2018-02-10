Wall Street stocks rally after morning of heavy losses

Wall Street stocks rallied in the afternoon to reverse steep early losses, sending the Dow Jones industrial average 330 points higher.

Even with the rebound, this was the worst week for the market in about two years.

Stocks struggled to stabilise much of the day as investors sent prices climbing, then slumping in unsteady trading a day after the market entered its first correction in two years.

The up-and-down swings followed a drop of 10% from the latest record highs set by major US indexes just two weeks ago.

At midday, the market was on pace for its worst weekly decline since October 2008, at the height of the financial crisis.

The Dow briefly sank 500 points in afternoon trading after surging more than 349 points earlier in the day.