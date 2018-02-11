'Beatles' terror suspects Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh 'should be tried in UK'

The two suspected IS "Beatles" should be brought back to the UK and tried, according to a former counter-terrorism regulator.

Lord Carlile, an ex-independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said he was vehemently opposed to Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh being sent to Guantanamo Bay.

He told the Observer that a British trial was the "proper forum" for justice - with the fate of the pair undecided.

It comes as Justice Secretary David Gauke told Peston on Sunday the government was still considering what its options are.

Kotey and Elsheikh, who along with Mohammed Emwazi - also known as Jihadi John - and Aine Davis allegedly beheaded a number of foreign prisoners while fighting for so-called Islamic State, were captured last month in Syria.

Kotey, from west London, was heading to Turkey and planned to travel back to Europe when he was detained, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces.