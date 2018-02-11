Boris Johnson urges Aung San Suu Kyi to help Myanmar's Rohingya refugees

Boris Johnson has urged Burmese authorities to carry out a full investigation into violence against Rohingya refugees.

The Foreign Secretary met with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Sunday where he called on her to help thousands of displaced Rohingya return to their homes in Rakhine State.

On Saturday Mr Johnson visited refugee families in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where many have fled to from alleged state persecution.

There he heard "first hand" stories of persecution that many have suffered in recent months.

More than 620,000 Rohingya are thought to have fled to Bangladesh following persecution from the Burmese military.

The violence, which began in August, has reportedly left at least 6,700 people dead, an estimated 730 of who have been children under the age of five.