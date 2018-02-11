Cold with clearer skies

A colder night with frost and ice and further snow blowing across northern and western counties easing but will be generated across Scotland and Cumbria until the early hours. Frosty, icy and freezing tomorrow morning but full blown blue skies with sunshine. A switch in the wind direction drawing slightly less cold air in from the mid Atlantic will mean temperatures will be up a notch on today but staying very chilly with further rain, sleet and and snow across exposed north and western counties.Position12reorder