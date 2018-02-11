- ITV Report
-
Three British nationals killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash named
Three British people have died in a sightseeing helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office said.
US media reported Becky Dobson, 27, Jason Hill, 32, and Stuart Hill, 30, died in Saturday afternoon's incident, while three further Britons were taken to hospital.
Ellie Milward, 29, Jonathan Udall, 32, and Jennifer Barham, 39, were airlifted to University Medical Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with pilot Scott Booth, 42, according to Arizona Central.
The passengers were on a Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter EC-130 when it crashed on Saturday afternoon near Quartermaster Canyon, by the Grand Canyon's West Rim.
The circumstances of the crash are unknown.
Hualapai Police chief Francis Bradley said: "It's a very tragic incident. "Yesterday, we were hampered by severe weather conditions, we had gusts up to 50mph. The terrain where the crash occurred... is extremely rugged."
A witness said he saw flames and black smoke spewing from the crash site, heard explosions and saw victims who were bleeding and badly burned.
"It's just horrible," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.
Windy conditions, darkness, the remoteness of the area and the rugged terrain made it difficult to reach the helicopter's wreckage, Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley said.
Rescue crews had to be flown in, walk to the crash site and use night vision goggles to find their way around, he said.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on February 10, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services."