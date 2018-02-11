Three British nationals killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash named

Three British people have died in a sightseeing helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office said.

US media reported Becky Dobson, 27, Jason Hill, 32, and Stuart Hill, 30, died in Saturday afternoon's incident, while three further Britons were taken to hospital.

Ellie Milward, 29, Jonathan Udall, 32, and Jennifer Barham, 39, were airlifted to University Medical Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with pilot Scott Booth, 42, according to Arizona Central.

The passengers were on a Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter EC-130 when it crashed on Saturday afternoon near Quartermaster Canyon, by the Grand Canyon's West Rim.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown.