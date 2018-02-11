John McDonnell 'prefers' general election over second referendum

John McDonnell would opt for a general election over a second referendum, he has revealed.

The shadow chancellor told Peston on Sunday another referendum would cause further divisions and described an election as a "better route".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has not ruled out calling for a second referendum once the Brexit terms are known.

Mr Corbyn insisted last month that he was not calling for a new national poll on withdrawal, but sidestepped questions on whether he could change his stance in the future.

Mr McDonnell warned that such a move would "divide the country again".