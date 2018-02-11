Matt Ritchie's strike sinks Manchester Utd at Newcastle

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says he was proud of the way his team fought to beat Manchester United yesterday.

Matt Ritchie's strike saw Newcastle beat Manchester United at St James' Park in a precious win that lifted Rafa Benitez's side out of the relegation zone.

Life in the north-east has not been easy this season with problems off the pitch compounded by struggles on it, but Magpies boss Rafael Benitez oversaw a victory to cherish against old foe Mourinho on Sunday.

Ritchie struck the decisive blow as relegation-threatened Newcastle picked up a much-needed 1-0 victory, digging deep to end an eight-match winless streak at St James' Park as Manchester United lost a second successive away game.

Mourinho has now failed to win at St James' Park in all seven of his Premier League visits, while the result surely ends any residual hope of a late title push.