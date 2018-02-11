Oxfam CEO denies charity lied to government over Haiti sex claims

The CEO of Oxfam has denied the under-fire charity lied to the government in 2011 over sex claims about its workers.

If follows threats from International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt to withdraw funding from Oxfam over allegations its staff sexually exploited victims of the 2010 Haitian earthquake disaster.

Oxfam workers also allegedly hired prostitutes for sex at homes paid for by the charity at Chad in 2006.

Ms Mordaunt criticised the "horrific behaviour" of some Oxfam staff members, warning it and other charities that funding will be stopped if safeguarding policies are not in place.

Oxfam boss Mark Goldring denied Ms Mordaunt's claim that the charity lied in Haiti when reporting accusations only as “misconduct”.

"I don't think Oxfam deliberately lied," he told ITV News.

"I fully recognise that by telling half a story it feels that way.

"And with hindsight we should have told the whole story.

Oxfam continues to deny a cover-up in Haiti, where senior staff were allowed to resign without disciplinary action after the sex claims came to light.

An internal report could not categorically rule out if the prostitutes were underage.

A former aid worker for the UN has told ITV News the sexual abuse of children within the aid industry is widespread.

"It is a complete cover-up, industry wide," Professor Andrew MacLeod said.

"The failure to crack down on training, prevention, detection and prosecution of paedophilia has given a green light to predatory paedophiles to go the aid world all over the world."

Now the spotlight is being shone on other charities, with Save the Children, Christian Aid and the British Red Cross all confirming it dealt with cases of sexual abuse or harassment by its staff in the past 12 months.

All three charities said none of the incidents involved with paedophilia.