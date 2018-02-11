- ITV Report
Weather: Very cold with sunshine and blustery winter showers
An icy start for some on Sunday morning, otherwise a mix of sunshine and wintry showers, with the showers mainly across northern and western areas.
Feeling very cold, especially in the strong and gusty winds.
This evening there will be further wintry showers across northern areas, with some accumulations of snow expected, even to lower levels in places.
Elsewhere a cold and windy night, with a widespread frost developing.