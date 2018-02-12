Four Britons arrested over 'pornographic' party game in Cambodia return home

Seven Westerners arrested in Cambodia for allegedly posting "pornographic" photos taken during a party game have been deported back their home countries, a court official said.

They were among a group of 10 foreign nationals arrested over images showing a tour group apparently demonstrating sexual positions while clothed during a pub crawl game in Siem Reap.

Yim Srang, a court spokesman, said the court decided that the seven who were freed on bail last week could no longer stay in Cambodia.

Ouch Sopheaktra, one of the group's lawyers, said the seven Westerners - four Britons, two Canadians and one New Zealander - left Cambodia from Wednesday through Friday last week.

"The seven have been ordered to leave Cambodia temporarily and now they have already arrived in their home countries," Ouch Sopheaktra said.

He said no money had been deposited for their release on bail and that the charges against them remain active.

The remaining three - one Briton, one Dutch and one Norwegian - have been denied bail.