- ITV Report
-
French rugby players questioned by police over 'sexual assault' incident
Members of the French national rugby team were questioned by police investigating reports of a sexual assault after the match against Scotland at Murrayfield.
STV News reported that four members of the French squad were questioned over allegations of an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police halted their flight from Edinburgh Airport at 11am in order to pursue their enquiries but later confirmed that no crime had been committed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday, February 12, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.
"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."
The team were returning home after losing 32-26 to Scotland in the Six Nations match on Sunday.
The chartered Jet2 flight to Paris was due to leave at around 11am but is stuck on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.
A spokesman for the airport said: "We have a plane that was due to leave at 11am that has not left yet."
Reports had suggested police became involved after a reported incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh's George Street.
Events Manager Jo McKinnell said the French players were in the bar on Sunday evening but said there were no incidents.