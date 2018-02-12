French rugby players questioned by police over 'sexual assault' incident

Members of the French national rugby team were questioned by police investigating reports of a sexual assault after the match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

STV News reported that four members of the French squad were questioned over allegations of an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police halted their flight from Edinburgh Airport at 11am in order to pursue their enquiries but later confirmed that no crime had been committed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday, February 12, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."