Home Secretary Amber Rudd says captured 'Beatles' terror suspects must 'face justice' but stays coy on UK trial demand

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said the two captured British suspected IS fighters must "face justice" but stopped short of calling for the trial to take place in the UK.

Her comment comes after Justice Secretary David Gauke told Peston on Sunday the government was still considering what its options are following the detaining of Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

It has been speculated the men, who were captured last month in Syria, could end up in Guantanamo Bay or the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Kotey and Elsheikh are suspected of being the final two "Beatles" alongside Mohammed Emwazi - also known as Jihadi John - and Aine Davis.

The gang allegedly beheaded a number of foreign prisoners while fighting for so-called Islamic State.

Lord Carlile, a former counter-terrorism regulator, has led calls to bring Kotey and Elsheikh back to the UK for "the proper forum" of a trial.

Asked if she supported the move, Ms Rudd said: "The important thing is that those two people face justice.