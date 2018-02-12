Ice, sleet & snow

A cold night with frozen ground, frost and ice. Rain into the west by the early hours will clash with cold air and turn to sleet and snow for a time through Scotland and Northern Ireland. Windy and wet through Wales and the the West Country turning sleety through the hills. All of the windy, wet and wintry weather will move from west to east - easing through much England. Calmer and clearer in the west later in the day with sunshine set to return but it'll stay very chilly.