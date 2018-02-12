Leave supporting MP Andrea Leadsom receives Brexit death threat from 'The Real 48 Per Cent'

Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom has called out the "coward" behind a death threat apparently sent to her by anti-Brexit activists.

Posting an image of the letter to Twitter, the Leader of the House of Commons, the latest MP to receive such a threat, said whoever sent the message was "pretty despicable".

The letter, which purports to be from "THE REAL 48 PER CENT", reads: "If you attempt to take away part of someone’s identity, there are consequences.

"We have watched as you have led us to the edge of the abyss. We will watch no longer. You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours.

"We are coming for you."