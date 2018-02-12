Oxfam scandal: What happened when?

Oxfam has been accused of covering up an investigation into the sexual misconduct of some of its aid workers in Haiti and Chad.

The charity said that the government and the Charity Commission were kept informed of their internal investigation into allegations in 2006 and 2011.

Authorities say the aid provider failed to inform them in full, including information that staff members paid prostitutes for sex and that some of those involved could have been underage, a claim that Oxfam says is not proven.