Peter Rabbit film-makers apologise over allergy scene

The makers of the new film Peter Rabbit have apologised after being accused of insensitively depicting a character's allergy.

The scene in question shows a character with an allergy to blackberries being hit with the fruit by a group of rabbits.

Sony Pictures said in a joint statement with the filmmakers that "food allergies are a serious issue" and the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish, slapstick way".

The charity Kids with Food Allergies condemned the film on social media, prompting some Twitter users to adopt the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

In a Facebook post the group said that "food allergy jokes are harmful to our community" and that making light of the condition "encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously".