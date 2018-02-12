Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal wedding plans including carriage procession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a carriage procession after their wedding. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and his bride will parade the streets of Windsor in a carriage immediately after their wedding ceremony. The prince and Meghan Markle will complete a Carriage Procession along a two mile route to see as many members of the public as possible. Kensington Palace has released more details of the plans for the couple's wedding day on Saturday 19 May. But they have yet to say whether Harry has chosen his brother, Prince William, to be his best man.

The royal wedding service will begin at 12 noon at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The wedding service will take place inside St George's Chapel. Credit: PA

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby - the most senior bishop in the Church of England - will officiate. The start time has been arranged so that the public part of the wedding will be complete before kick off in the FA Cup final which is being held on the same day. The Duke of Cambridge, who is President of the Football Association, would normally attend the match at Wembley. At 1 o'clock, the newlyweds will depart Windsor Castle in a carriage to be taken through the streets of Windsor.

The exterior of St George's Chapel, inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The route, which is expected to be lined by tens of thousands of well wishers, will travel along the High Street, Kings Road, Albert Road and return to Windsor Castle via the famous Long Walk through Windsor Great Park. Kensignton Palace says the couple hope the route will be 'an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day'. After the church service, wedding guests will gather in St George's Hall - a vast banqueting hall in the State Rooms of the castle which was completely rebuilt after being devastated in the 1992 fire.

St George's Hall will host a wedding breakfast. Credit: PA