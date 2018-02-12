Saoirse Ronan's new film 'Lady Bird' tipped for Oscars success

Saoirse Ronan has earned herself a third Oscar nomination with her new film Lady Bird, but she seems most pleased that the film's director, 34-year-old Greta Gerwig, has also been nominated.

That's partly because Gerwig is only the fifth woman ever to get a best-director nomination, but also, Saoirse told ITV News, because her film is "one of the best films of the year".

"Apart from the fact that she's a woman and it's crazy that only five female directors ever have been nominated, she's made a brilliant film and she's worthy of being in a category filled with those other brilliant filmmakers," she told Nina Nannar, ITV News' Arts Editor.

Lady Bird, with its offbeat examination of the everyday trials of its teenage protagonist, is set to be an indie hit and could match Moonlight, last year's indie treasure that beat off more established competition at the Academy Awards.