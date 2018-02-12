- ITV Report
Saoirse Ronan's new film 'Lady Bird' tipped for Oscars success
Saoirse Ronan has earned herself a third Oscar nomination with her new film Lady Bird, but she seems most pleased that the film's director, 34-year-old Greta Gerwig, has also been nominated.
That's partly because Gerwig is only the fifth woman ever to get a best-director nomination, but also, Saoirse told ITV News, because her film is "one of the best films of the year".
"Apart from the fact that she's a woman and it's crazy that only five female directors ever have been nominated, she's made a brilliant film and she's worthy of being in a category filled with those other brilliant filmmakers," she told Nina Nannar, ITV News' Arts Editor.
Lady Bird, with its offbeat examination of the everyday trials of its teenage protagonist, is set to be an indie hit and could match Moonlight, last year's indie treasure that beat off more established competition at the Academy Awards.
It is partly because of the film's charm. Large parts of it will resonate with anyone young woman who has ever argued with her mother.
"So many people go 'yes I have been in that car with my mother, and I have wanted to throw myself out of that car'," Saoirse laughs, referring to a scene in the film where her character does just that.
At the Golden Globes last month there was not a single female nomination in the best director category, something actress Natalie Portman publicly called out when she announced: "And here are the all male nominees."
But with Ladybird's success - it has been nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Gerwig - are things changing?
For Saoirse it is a matter of the talented women in the industry getting the recognition they deserve.
"They are out there," she said, reeling off a list of female filmmakers, including Katharine Bigalow, the only female director to have won an Oscar. At least, so far.