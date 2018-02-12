Serious Fraud Office charges Barclays Bank over £2.2 billion Qatar loan

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged Barclays Bank in regard to a loan provided to the State of Qatar in 2008.

The charge is related to the issues that arose from Barclay's capital-raising that year.

Last year, the SFO charged the parent company with one offence of "unlawful financial assistance" in regard to a $3 billion (£2.2 billion) loan provided to the State of Qatar in November 2008.

At the time, it had not made a decision of whether to charge the Barclays Bank unit as well.

Barclays Bank has now been charged with the same offence.

Barclays and Barclays Bank say they intend to defend themselves against the charges.

"Barclays does not expect there to be an impact on its ability to serve its customers and clients as a consequence of the charge having been brought," the company said in a statement.