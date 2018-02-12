Speculation of powersharing deal as Theresa May heads to Belfast

Theresa May is due to fly into Northern Ireland today amid growing speculation that a deal to restore the powersharing government is imminent.

The UK Prime Minister will meet with Stormont's main political parties as they continue talks aimed at ending the 13-month political stalemate.

A Downing Street official said Mrs May will take part in a series of meetings at Stormont House and encourage the parties to resolve their differences.

The official added that the PM will make clear that the UK Government remains fully committed to the restoration of powersharing, devolution and the Belfast Agreement.

She is expected to tell the parties that she believes progress has been made in recent days and reiterate that the UK and Irish governments - as part of the three-strand approach set out in the Belfast Agreement - will continue to work with them to see an agreement reached.

According to Downing Street, Mrs May will restate her strong belief that a fully functioning Executive, empowered to take decisions over local matters, is the best way to serve the interests of the whole community.

She will also tell them that the UK Government is ready to introduce legislation to enable the re-establishment of an Executive as soon as possible following an agreement.