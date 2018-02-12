Victoria Beckham proves fashion critics wrong after conquering New York and has sights set for UK

Those who said Victoria Beckham was out of her mind for her foray into fashion a decade ago are silent now.

The former Spice Girl unveiled her first collection in New York in 2008 in the uneviable position of being dubbed the world's worst dressed celebrity.

However, her first public showing proved her critics wrong and earned surprisingly glowing praise.

The years that have followed have seen her establish the Victoria Beckham brand as a serious player in the industry with £34m sales last year.

Though she's yet to turn a profit, her latest showing at New York fashion week this weekend has been hailed a triumph.

Yet it will be her last on America's East Coast as she sets her sights closer to home.

With London's Fashion Week now in her sights in 2018, she says: "I used to feel famous, but now I feel successful."