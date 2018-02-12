Where is Britain’s Brexit mission?

The PM acknowledged Brexit was in part a protest by millions over inequalities. Credit: PA

What and where is the UK’s mission outside the European Union? Arguably for this country Brexit is almost as significant for the UK as the reunification of West and East Germany in 1990. History could one day prove to us it is more significant. The point is that German reunification was characterised by a huge and expensive national effort to raise the living standards and productivity of the former Communist east - a common purpose to build a less unequal Germany that involved considerable sacrifice by the richer West. And if Brexit was in part a protest by millions of people on low incomes about the long-term stagnation of their living standards and the collapse of their hopes for a more prosperous future - which the Prime Minister acknowledged when she took office on 13 July 2016 - the appropriate response would surely be a collective effort to correct the outrageous inequalities between old and young, North and South, property owners and renters, educated and uneducated. But Brexit has not united us on a long march to a fairer richer Britain.

Inequalities in Britain would need to be fixed in our out of the EU. Credit: PA

It has achieved the opposite: debate rages about the kind of Brexit that would be best for Britain and for which the people voted; and a divided government is so consumed by its own internal disagreements about how we should leave the EU and by the unprecedented logistical challenges of extricating us without mishap or unnecessary cost, that the priority of healing the country has been and is crowded out. Perhaps it could not be otherwise. Almost all Germans were and are comfortable being both German and EU citizens. As a nation we remain split on these most basic ideas of identity. That said, what needs to be fixed in Britain - a chronic shortage of affordable housing, lamentably poor productivity growth, a creaking health service, scandalously inadequate care for the infirm elderly - would need fixing in or out of the EU. The central argument of my recently published book, WTF, is that the Brexit vote reflected the unfairness of how we run this place, but that leaving the EU will not in and of itself rectify that unfairness. And if there is a tragedy associated with Brexit, it is that within government and Whitehall, the project of turning that vote into constitutional and economic reality - the greatest logistical challenge faced by the machinery of government since 1945 - crowds out so much else that in "peace time" would be an imperative.

'Boris was itching to do a speech and can't ultimately be stopped,' a source said. Credit: PA