Boris Johnson to expose cabinet splits with Road to Brexit speech

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks set to reinforce splits within the government as he becomes the first of the cabinet's big hitters to unveil his Road to Brexit vision.

Mr Johnson will make the case for a complete break with the EU as the only way to make Brexit work in a speech that has been approved by Downing Street.

But his pitch is likely to be a stark difference in tone from the cautious message Chancellor Philip Hammond put out in Davos a few weeks ago.

The foreign secretary will say the kind of modest changes to Britain's relations with the EU proposed by the likes of the chancellor will not go far enough in gaining the full benefits of Brexit.

Mr Johnson will send out a warning to some within his cabinet that continuing to comply with any EU laws post Brexit will be undemocratic and intolerable.