- ITV Report
Boris Johnson to expose cabinet splits with Road to Brexit speech
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks set to reinforce splits within the government as he becomes the first of the cabinet's big hitters to unveil his Road to Brexit vision.
Mr Johnson will make the case for a complete break with the EU as the only way to make Brexit work in a speech that has been approved by Downing Street.
But his pitch is likely to be a stark difference in tone from the cautious message Chancellor Philip Hammond put out in Davos a few weeks ago.
The foreign secretary will say the kind of modest changes to Britain's relations with the EU proposed by the likes of the chancellor will not go far enough in gaining the full benefits of Brexit.
Mr Johnson will send out a warning to some within his cabinet that continuing to comply with any EU laws post Brexit will be undemocratic and intolerable.
"I fear that some people are becoming ever more determined to stop Brexit, to reverse the referendum vote of June 23 2016, and to frustrate the will of the people.
"I believe that would be a disastrous mistake that would lead to permanent and ineradicable feelings of betrayal. We cannot and will not let it happen.
"But if we are to carry this project through to national success - as we must - then we must also reach out to those who still have anxieties.
"I want to try today to anatomise at least some of those fears and to show to the best of my ability that they are unfounded, and that the very opposite is usually true: that Brexit is not grounds for fear but hope."
In the wake of a series of gloomy recent Brexit economic forecasts, Mr Johnson will say he fears some people are becoming even more determined to stop Britain's departure.
And he will suggest pro-Remain voters can only be persuaded of the merits of leaving if Britain fully departs Europe's power bloc.
The cabinet's other leading Brexit voices David Davis and Liam Fox will also deliver speeches in coming weeks, while Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, who backed Remain in the referendum, will also be heard.
Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver two key-note addresses over the coming weeks.