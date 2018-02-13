Doctor quits 'stress' of medicine to be eco-fashion designer

A GP who quit medicine to become an eco-fashion designer said that she was "broken" by long shifts and would come home "shaking" with stress.

Linda Thomas was a salaried GP at a practice in Bristol before becoming a locum but she abandoned the medical profession after changes to her job meant she eventually had enough.

She said a system, including phone assessments and pressure on appointment times, "systematically" breaks down GPs and that many of her colleagues are not planning to stay in the profession long-term.

Research from the University of Exeter Medical School revealed two out of five GPs in Bristol are planning to leave in the next five years.

Dr Thomas said: "I had to leave while I could still be the kind of doctor I wanted to be, and give patients the attention they deserved.

"If I'd stayed, I would have had to become a different type of doctor. I would be broken after a long shift.

"Sometimes I'd come home shaking. GPs are under such particular pressure - we are talking about a system that's systematically breaking down GPs."