NHS admissions for eating disorders have nearly doubled in six years, figures show

Admissions to NHS hospital for eating disorders have nearly doubled in six years, figures have revealed.

Data from NHS Digital show admissions for conditions including anorexia and bulimia reached 13,885 between April 2016 and 2017 - the highest levels in six years and almost double the 7,260 admissions for the year up to April 2011.

The number of under-18 female admissions for anorexia have also jumped in the six-year period, from 961 in 2010-11, to almost 1,904 in the latest figures.

The Government said it is aiming to provide treatment within one week for 95% of children and young people referred for urgent cases of an eating disorder by 2020.