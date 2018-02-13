French rugby players cut from the team after 'inappropriate behaviour' in Scotland

Eight French rugby players who went out on Edinburgh after the Six Nations match against Scotland were dropped from the squad for the next game due to "inappropriate behaviour", the federation said.

Teddy Thomas, Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Belleau, Jonathan Danty, Sekou Macalou, Remi Lamerat and Felix Lambey were omitted from the 31-strong squad for the next game against Italy on February 23.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said they have omitted players who went out in Edinburgh following Sunday's 32-26 loss.

Head coach Jacques Brunel permitted the players a night out after their defeat but he is believed to have taken a dim view of their conduct.

It came to light after Scottish Police delayed their Monday morning flight back to France to question team members in connection with a report of sexual assault.

Police later confirmed that no crime had been committed.

Reports had suggested police became involved after an incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh's George Street.