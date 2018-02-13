Grand Canyon helicopter crash brothers Jason and Stuart Hill 'remarkable' people

The parents of two British brothers killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon have described them as "remarkable people".

Rev David Hill and Sandra Hill said they were "blessed" to have had sons Jason, 31, and Stuart, 30, in their lives.

The brothers died alongside Stuart's girlfriend, 27-year-old Becky Dobson, in Saturday's crash at the Arizona tourist destination.

Three other British passengers along with the pilot survived - despite having to wait eight hours to be rescued.

The group had been celebrating Stuart Hill's birthday when the crash occurred.