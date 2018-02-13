Tunisia package trips resume following 2015 Sousse massacre

A terrorist attack in Tunisia killed 30 Britons in 2015. Credit: AP

Package holidays to Tunisia from the UK are set to resume on Tuesday as fears ease following the Sousse massacre. Thomas Cook will fly from Birmingham to Enfidha after the tour operator restarted its flight and holiday programme. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia following the June 2015 beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed.

But this advice was lifted from the majority of the North African country last year. Thomas Cook confirmed the decision to restart the holidays last August.

During the terror attack gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fired on the Port El Kantaoui resort, north of the city of Sousse. A total of 38 tourists were killed during the rampage, a number of who were holidaying British couples. In the aftermath Thomas Cook did not stop selling trips to French, German and Belgian holidaymakers because their governments did not advise against their citizens visiting Tunisia. Some 440,000 people from the UK visited Tunisia in 2014, according to the Office for National Statistics. Demand was reportedly even higher during the following year until the Sousse attack.

What does the FCO advise about Tunisia?

