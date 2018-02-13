- ITV Report
Tunisia package trips resume following 2015 Sousse massacre
Package holidays to Tunisia from the UK are set to resume on Tuesday as fears ease following the Sousse massacre.
Thomas Cook will fly from Birmingham to Enfidha after the tour operator restarted its flight and holiday programme.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia following the June 2015 beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed.
But this advice was lifted from the majority of the North African country last year.
Thomas Cook confirmed the decision to restart the holidays last August.
During the terror attack gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fired on the Port El Kantaoui resort, north of the city of Sousse.
A total of 38 tourists were killed during the rampage, a number of who were holidaying British couples.
In the aftermath Thomas Cook did not stop selling trips to French, German and Belgian holidaymakers because their governments did not advise against their citizens visiting Tunisia.
Some 440,000 people from the UK visited Tunisia in 2014, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Demand was reportedly even higher during the following year until the Sousse attack.
- What does the FCO advise about Tunisia?
A state of emergency remains in place in Tunisia, extended as recently as this month.
The FCO advises against all travel to parts of south Tunisia on the Libyan border as well as parts of west Tunisia.
Travel restrictions have been listed for central, eastern and northern areas of the country.
But the FCO warns there is still a risk of terrorism in the country, including against planes
Government travel advice reads: "Since the terrorist attack in Sousse in June 2015, which targeted tourists, the UK government has been working closely with the Tunisian authorities to investigate the attack and the wider threat from terrorist groups.
"The Tunisian government has improved protective security in major cities and tourist resorts.
"But terrorists are still very likely to try to carry out attacks in Tunisia. Security forces remain on a high state of alert in Tunis and other places.
"You should be vigilant at all times, including around religious sites and festivals."