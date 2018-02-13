How has terrorism impacted the world's tourist hotspots?

Tunisia's tourism economy was damaged by the Sousse massacre. Credit: PA

UK tourists can start heading back to Tunisia with Thomas Cook after it resumed its package holidays to the North African destination. Only last year the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) lifted its blanket restrictions on visiting the country following the 2015 Sousse massacre. But how have popular tourist destinations suffered in recent years because of the threat of terrorism?

Tunisia

The Sousse massacre killed 38 tourists. Credit: PA

The FCO had advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia following the June 2015 beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed. But this advice was lifted from the majority of the North African country last year. International tourists arriving in Tunisia dropped from six million to just over 5.4 million following the attack, but this figure grew to 5.7 million in 2016. And some 6.7 million people visited Tunisia in 2017. Much of Tunisia's south, including its border with Libya, and its east remain areas which should be avoided, according to the FCO. The FCO reports a "heightened risk" of terrorism against aircraft in Tunisia. Tourism currently accounts for around 6% of the country's employment and is equivalent to roughly 8% of its GDP.

Egypt

Egypt has been a popular tourist destination for many years. Credit: PA

Back in 2010 over 14 million people visited Egypt, but that number has dropped significantly in recent years. Last November an attack on a mosque in North Sinai killed over 300 people, while gunman killed 30 Coptic Christians travelling on a bus in May 2017. While the number of tourists rose by more than 50% in 2017 it still only amounted to 4.3 million people. A state of emergency is currently in place in Egypt. This has been extended a number of times, including as recently as October last year. The FCO warns that terrorists are "very likely" to try and carry out attacks in the country. Much of Egypt, including the popular Sinai region, should not be visited unless in essential circumstances, the FCO advises. Eastern Egypt is one of the only regions in the country deemed safe to travel to.

Turkey

Turkey attracted more than 40 million visitors in 2014. Credit: PA