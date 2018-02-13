Hull midfielder Ryan Mason forced to retire after head injury

Hull City have announced that midfielder Ryan Mason is to retire from professional football with immediate effect, following a head injury sustained last year.

The 26-year-old suffered a fractured skull almost 13 months ago and has been advised not to return to action.

Mason was involved in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January 2017 which has kept him out of action ever since.

Mason, who has one England cap, said in a statement: "I can confirm that following specialist medical advice I am having to retire from playing professional football.

"I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice, I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury."

Mason, who started his career with Tottenham, had several loan spells before joining Hull in 2016.

He won his sole England cap against Italy in March 2015.