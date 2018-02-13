Scotland welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
England has had it.
So too has Wales.
On Tuesday, it was Scotland’s turn to witness what happens when Prince Harry and his bride-to-be meet the crowds on a visit.
Harry and Meghan Markle – who get married in May – did a walkabout in front of the historic Edinburgh Castle, where they were welcomed by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.
Meghan – an American who recently gave up her acting career to join the Royal Family – has said that she wants to visit "all communities" in the UK.
The couple have previously attended events in Cardiff, Nottingham and Brixton in South London.
This is their first joint visit to Scotland.
You might say, it’s part of her 'homework' before her wedding to Prince Harry.
Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne although he’s likely to be sixth when his brother's third child is born in April.
Harry and Meghan oversaw the firing of the One O’clock Gun – the tradition which dates back to the middle of the 19th Century to mark time for ships in the Firth of Forth.
The couple also visited a café which helps the homeless.
Social Bite in Edinburgh’s New Town has previously had visitors like George Clooney.
The café supports a charity which distributes 100,000 items of food and drink to the city’s homeless.
Their final stop will be at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The Palace is the official residence in Scotland of Harry’s grandmother, The Queen.
They will attend a reception there to mark Scotland’s Year of Young People.
Harry and Meghan announced further plans for their wedding in Windsor yesterday – including a two-mile carriage procession in the town.
Their wedding will be on Saturday 19 May.