Scotland welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

England has had it.

So too has Wales.

On Tuesday, it was Scotland’s turn to witness what happens when Prince Harry and his bride-to-be meet the crowds on a visit.

Harry and Meghan Markle – who get married in May – did a walkabout in front of the historic Edinburgh Castle, where they were welcomed by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

Meghan – an American who recently gave up her acting career to join the Royal Family – has said that she wants to visit "all communities" in the UK.

The couple have previously attended events in Cardiff, Nottingham and Brixton in South London.

This is their first joint visit to Scotland.