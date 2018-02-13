- ITV Report
Jacob Zuma clings to power as South Africa's ruling ANC party prepares to force him out
Jacob Zuma is reportedly clinging to power as leaders of South Africa's ruling ANC party struggle to remove the president from office.
The 75-year-old is said to have demanded a number of concessions before giving in to calls to cede power.
Executive committee members concluded a 13-hour meeting discussing the embattled leader's future - the results of which are set to be published on Tuesday.
Possible options include asking Zuma to resign over corruption allegations or sending the matter to parliament for a vote of no confidence.
Zuma, in charge since 2009, has reportedly asked for state security for his family, payment of legals fees and a few more months in office.
Opposition figures have demanded a vote on the matter be held this week.
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said he recognised South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee will provide it.
Following the committee meeting, a source told Reuters: "We decided to recall Zuma. He hasn't been told yet. Cyril went to speak with him.
"The discussions were tense and difficult on whether to recall Zuma."
Local media said that Ramaphosa told Zuma he has 48 hours to quit.
During his tenure in power Zuma has become embroiled in corruption allegations.
He has also been blamed for the country's economic woes, where unemployment has grown to 30% and more than 55% of the country lives below the poverty line.
His current term is due to end in mid-2019.