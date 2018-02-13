Jacob Zuma clings to power as South Africa's ruling ANC party prepares to force him out

Jacob Zuma is reportedly clinging to power as leaders of South Africa's ruling ANC party struggle to remove the president from office.

The 75-year-old is said to have demanded a number of concessions before giving in to calls to cede power.

Executive committee members concluded a 13-hour meeting discussing the embattled leader's future - the results of which are set to be published on Tuesday.

Possible options include asking Zuma to resign over corruption allegations or sending the matter to parliament for a vote of no confidence.

Zuma, in charge since 2009, has reportedly asked for state security for his family, payment of legals fees and a few more months in office.