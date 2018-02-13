London City Airport to reopen after discovery of wartime bomb

London City Airport will be reopen on Tuesday after scores of flights were cancelled following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb.

A 214-metre exclusion was set up in Newham after the 500kg device was found at King George V Dock in east London on Sunday.

Residents were evacuated from their homes and the airport shut to all flights as the runway fell within the sealed-off area.

"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police. As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday," said Robert Sinclair, the airport's chief executive.

"I would like to thank the Royal Navy, Metropolitan Police and Newham Council for their professionalism and expertise in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion."