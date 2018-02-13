Meet the Boston Dynamics robotic pet dog which can open doors

It sounds like the stuff of nightmares...but now it's the reality of cutting-edge robotics.

Artificial intelligence firm Boston Dynamics have revealed their latest creation: a claw-headed dog that can open the door to let itself out for a run.

Its latest video shows a robot-style dog apparently 'calling a friend for help' after finding itself stuck behind a closed door.

The Spot-mini robot, which has a claw on its head, then strolls up and is able to quickly identify the handle and open the door before holding it open to let them both through.

It's just one of a range of uncannily advanced humanoid and dog-style robots build by the company.

The firm has repeatedly gone viral with videos of its creations including an human-style robot that can do a 360-degree backflip.