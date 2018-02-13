Kim Jong Un grateful for South Korea's welcome to North's Olympic delegation

Kim Jong Un was happy with the welcome North Korean delegation received on its visit to theWinter Olympic Games in the South, according to the state-owned Korean Central News Agency.

According to reports, Kim expressed gratitude to the South for "making their possible and sincere efforts" for the guests from the North and emphasised the importance of continuing dialogue between two countries.

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who extended an invitation to South Korean president Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang for a summit in the near future, though Moon has yet to accept the offer.

Moon said the Koreas should create an environment so that a meeting of the two leaders could take place. He also called for a quick resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

The North delegation returned home on Sunday night. During a three-day visit, the delegation members sat among world dignitaries including the US vice president Mike Pence at the opening ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, had lunch with Moon at his presidential palace and joined Moon in cheering for the first-ever inter-Korean Olympic team as it debuted in the women's ice hockey tournament.

The North Koreans were the subject of intense media scrutiny during their busy schedule visiting Seoul and the Olympic towns of Pyeongchang and Gangneung.