Opioid addiction on the rise across England, prompting calls for a national patient database

Researchers have called for a national database of patients taking large amounts of opioid painkillers after a study found opioid prescribing is on the rise across England.

Published in the British Journal Of General Practice, the research found an increase in long-term opioid prescribing "despite poor efficacy for non-cancer pain, potential harm, and incompatibility with best practice."

The call follows the announcement of a review into the "growing problem" of prescription drug addiction, covering benzodiazepines and z-drugs, pregabalin and gabapentin, opioid pain medicines and antidepressants.

Led by University College Hospital in London, the study examined data from GP practices across England from August 2010 to February 2014, the authors concluding there had been a rise in opioid prescribing, specifically of buprenorphine, codeine, morphine, oxycodone, and tramadol, the most prescribed opioid in England.

Two opioids, methadone and dihydrocodeine, showed a decrease during the study period.

Researchers found that almost all of the low prescribing areas were in the south of England and nine of the 10 highest prescribing areas were in the north.