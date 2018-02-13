Rock fans bemoan 'worst' Reading and Leeds Festival line-up after Kendrick Lamar announced as headliner

Music fans have branded the Reading and Leeds line-up as "incredibly underwhelming" with many questioning the absence of Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters on the bill.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headliners along with rock bands Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon and Panic! at the Disco.

It will be the first headline stint at the music event for Humble hitmaker Lamar, who first played at Reading and Leeds in 2015.

Dan Higginson described the line-up as "incredibly underwhelming" while @CarlaLouiseDady described it as "the worst line-up" she'd seen for the festivals.