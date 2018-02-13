Weather: a cold day with a squally band of rain

It will be a rather cold day with a squally band of rain, snow and hail in the west moving eastwards bringing local gales for time, and a risk of thunder.

This will weaken as it moves east and will finally clear eastern coasts late evening. Drier and brighter conditions will follow from the northwest with blustery wintry showers, especially across Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

It will remain rather windy, but the showers will ease later in the day. A top temperature today of 6 Celsius (43F).