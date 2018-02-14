A better end to the week

Cold in the north with frost and ice still a risk with blustery outbreaks of rain falling as sleet and snow in places. Southern Britain will stay frost free/ Tomorrow a brighter day with cheerful blue skies but staying very cold through northern counties in the brisk winds and further blustery rain in places falling as sleet and snow in places - mostly over hills, but brighter breaks will reveal some slithers of sunshine. Elsewhere, a fine day with a light breeze and more sunshine, temperatures up a notch on today.