Antipsychotic drug found to relieve symptoms suffered by millions of people with Alzheimer's disease

An antipsychotic drug has been found to relieve symptoms suffered by millions of people with Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

A study published in the journal Lancet Neurology found that pimavanserin significantly improves psychosis symptoms in people with the condition, without the devastating side-effects of currently-used antipsychotics.

Researchers also found that the drug had an even greater benefit in those with the most severe psychotic symptoms.

Around half of the 45 million people worldwide who suffer from Alzheimer's disease experience psychotic episodes and there is no approved safe and effective treatment for these distressing symptoms, a figure that is even higher in some other forms of dementia.

In people with dementia, widely-used antipsychotics lead to sedation, falls and can double the speed at which brain function deteriorates.

Their use increases risk of falls, and leads to 1,660 unnecessary strokes and 1,800 unnecessary deaths in the UK every year.

Despite all of these negative effects, they have very little benefit in improving psychosis in people with dementia.

The scientists said that pimavanserin works differently to other antipsychotics, by blocking a very specific nerve receptor in the brain.

Now, it has been found to effectively reduce symptoms of psychosis in people with Alzheimer's disease without the damaging effects of other antipsychotics.