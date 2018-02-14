Boy, 16, weeps in court after being charged with baby son's murder

A 16-year-old boy sobbed in the dock as he appeared in court charged with the murder of his six-week-old son.

Police were called to a mother and child residential unit in Defender Road, Southampton, Hampshire, at 5.05am on Sunday where the infant boy was found suffering from "head injuries and a bite to the nose".

The baby was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court charged with murder and was remanded in youth detention by District Judge Lorraine Morgan.

He will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

As the teenager was led from court, he said to his mother "love you" to which she replied: "Love you, darling."

An 18-year-old woman, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released by police but remains under investigation, according to a Hampshire police spokeswoman.