ITV News learns 10,000 dementia patients 'trapped' in hospital amid social care crisis

People with dementia are increasingly trapped in hospital due to Britain’s deepening social care crisis, campaigners have warned.

An estimated 10,000 Alzheimer's patients a year in England are stuck on wards - despite being medically cleared to leave - because of a lack of available care in the community.

New figures, obtained by ITV News, reveal the scale of the issue which is costing the NHS millions and causing misery for thousands of dementia patients and their families.

With the number of dementia sufferers set to soar beyond one million by 2021, the government is being pressed to find a long-term solution to social care provision.

Dotti Harman, 87, was admitted to hospital with pneumonia last September and - despite recovering quickly - was forced to stay in hospital for two months because of delays in finding her appropriate care at home.

“As you'd leave, she'd say: ‘Am I coming with you then?’ It's just heart-wrenching,” her daughter Sam Evans told ITV News.