Donald Trump's lawyer says he paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket

Donald Trump's personal lawyer has said he paid $130,000 (£94,000) out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a relationship with his client.

In a statement to the New York Times, Michael Cohen said he had never been reimbursed for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, by either the Trump Organisation or the Trump campaign.

The payment was supposedly made in 2016, shortly before election day, at a time when Ms Clifford is said to have been in talks to share her account of the alleged affair with a US media outlet.

Mr Cohen gave no explanation for why the payment was made.

His statement follows demands by Common Cause, a government watchdog group, that the payment be investigated by the Federal Election Commission.

"The payment to Ms Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," Mr Cohen told the Times.

Mr Cohen has previously said the US president denies having had an affair with the actress.