Emma Watson backs BFI and Bafta guidelines to combat harassment and bullying in the film industry

Emma Watson has backed new guidance on tackling harassment and bullying in the film industry published by the British Film Institute in the wake of allegations made against disgraced US producer Harvey Weinstein.

All projects seeking BFI funding will be expected to sign up to the set of eight principles, which were developed in partnership with Bafta and also have the backing of actresses Gemma Arterton and Jodie Whittaker.

Harry Potter star Watson said she hoped the principles will "become second nature for everyone" in the industry.

"They are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices - and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in," she said.