- ITV Report
-
Emma Watson backs BFI and Bafta guidelines to combat harassment and bullying in the film industry
Emma Watson has backed new guidance on tackling harassment and bullying in the film industry published by the British Film Institute in the wake of allegations made against disgraced US producer Harvey Weinstein.
All projects seeking BFI funding will be expected to sign up to the set of eight principles, which were developed in partnership with Bafta and also have the backing of actresses Gemma Arterton and Jodie Whittaker.
Harry Potter star Watson said she hoped the principles will "become second nature for everyone" in the industry.
"They are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices - and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in," she said.
The eight principles outline a shared responsibility to respect others and to take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment.
They include adherence to equality laws, the protection of victims and witnesses, respect for confidentiality and a commitment to put reporting processes in place.
Amanda Nevill, CEO of the BFI, called the guidance was "an important step in becoming the industry I believe we all truly aspire to be: inclusive, fair, open and offering opportunity equally to everyone".
The film industry was rocked last year allegations of sexual assault against film mogul Weinstein and a large number of other male film and television stars.
Actor Kevin Spacey is being investigated over claims made against him while he was artistic director of the Old Vic from 2004 to 2015.
The BFI's guidance was developed in consultation with unions including Equity and industry bodies such as the Writers' Guild of Great Britain and UK Screen Alliance.
The eight principles in full:
- Everyone is responsible for creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace that is positive and supportive.
- We recognise that harassment may be unlawful under the Equality Act 2010.
- Those of us who are employers accept our responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
- We do not tolerate bullying and harassment, including sexual harassment, and will ensure that processes are in place for the reporting and investigation of these serious issues.
- We recognise that bullying and harassment can have significant adverse impacts on the productivity, long-term health and well-being of affected people and we will work to eradicate them. This will mean providing adequate protection for complainants and victims, and, where bullying or harassment is found to have occurred, taking appropriate action against bullies or harassers.
- We value inclusivity, appreciate difference, welcome learning from others, and consider people equal without prejudice or favour. We build relationships based on mutual respect. We will all work to give and receive feedback in a constructive way, which we know will improve creativity and productivity.
- We understand that reporting bullying or harassment can be intimidating. We will respect confidentiality where possible and aim to make the process of reporting clear and straightforward. If anyone comes forward to report behaviour which might amount to bullying or harassment, we will endeavour to investigate objectively. Individuals who have made complaints of bullying and harassment or participate in good faith in any investigation should not suffer any form of reprisal or victimisation as a result.
- We will respect each other's dignity, regardless of the seniority of our role in an organisation.