Family of Bill Paxton sue surgeon and hospital over Titanic actor's death

Bill Paxton's family are suing a surgeon and hospital over the actor's death shortly after heart surgery.

Titanic star Paxton died in February last year 11 days on from undergoing a procedure to repair an aneurysm.

His family have now taken out a claim against Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and Dr Ali Khoynezhad for negligence and wrongful death.

They say the risks of the unnecessary and "maverick" operation were misrepresented and that Dr Khoynezhad was not experienced with the procedure.

Paxton's widow Louise and their children James and Lydia say that the Apollo 13 and Terminator star went on to suffer multiple complications including excessive bleeding and cardiogenic shock, where the heart muscle is so damaged it can no longer pump enough blood for the body.