Jacob Zuma won't follow orders to resign as President ahead of no-confidence vote

Jacob Zuma has indicated he will not follow orders to quit as President immediately and will force Parliament to go ahead with a planned no-confidence vote.

The beleaguered South African leader indicated that he won't follow orders from his ruling party to resign by the end of the day in a defiant live interview.

Mr Zuma said "I will be out" if he fails to survive a no-confidence motion planned for Thursday - a measure his ruling ANC party had hoped to avoid.

In his first public comments since he was formally recalled yesterday, he said he had done nothing to deserve his treatment.

"I think it is unfair," he said in a live interview with state broadcaster SABC.

"There's nothing I've done wrong. What is the problem? I don't understand."