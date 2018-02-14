Jacob Zuma declares 'I'm being victimised here' but finally resigns as president of South Africa

Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

Jacob Zuma has resigned as South African president in a televised address to the nation. By stepping down, he avoided his almost certain ousting in a parliamentary vote scheduled for Thursday after years of corruption scandals. Mr Zuma's resignation came after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party instructed him to leave office by the end of Wednesday or face the motion of no confidence in parliament. His departure has ended a leadership crisis in one of Africa's biggest economies and set the stage for ruling party MPs to elect acting president Cyril Ramaphosa, previously deputy president, as Mr Zuma's successor. "I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect," said Mr Zuma, adding that he took the decision even though he disagreed with the ruling party's demand that he quit.

Mr Zuma, 75, had said he was willing to resign but wanted to stay in office for several more months. "Of course, I must accept that if my party and my compatriots wish that I be removed from office, they must exercise that right and do so in the manner prescribed by the constitution," Mr Zuma said. The former president was defiant in a television interview earlier on Wednesday, saying he had done nothing wrong. "I'm being victimised here," Mr Zuma told state broadcaster SABC. He complained that Mr Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders had not given him clear reasons about why he should go. "I need to be furnished on what I've done," Mr Zuma said in the interview.

