Jeremy Corbyn writes 'this should never have happened' in card after homeless man freezes to death outside Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn has left flowers and a note reading "this should never have happened" after a homeless man froze to death outside Parliament.

The Labour leader offered his condolences in a card in which he made a moving but political message among tributes at the spot where the man was found dead near Westminster Underground station.

He wrote: "This should never have happened. As a country we must stop walking by. Rest in Peace."

Emergency services found the man on Wednesday morning after being called to a part of Westminster Underground station.

Mr Corbyn later tweeted calling for everyone to be properly housed.

