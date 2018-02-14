Minnie Driver quits Oxfam after 20 years over Haiti sex scandal

Minnie Driver has quit as an Oxfam ambassador following allegations senior staff working in crisis zones paid for sex with vulnerable locals.

The actress resigned after working with the charity for 20 years, saying she was "horrified" by the scandal.

"I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International," she told the Telegraph.

"In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders.

"And though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever.

"I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organization stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help."

The 48-year-old later tweeted: "All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated. Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old #oxfamscandal"